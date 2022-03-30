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JUSTIN TRUDEAU GETS THE WELCOMING HE DESERVES… Press For Truth 033022
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431 views • March 30, 2022
Thanks to Dan at Press For Truth for making this video, so that I could share with others. His info from this video is below:
Justin Trudeau got the welcoming he deserves while arriving in Vancouver as more and more people are realizing they’ve been dumped by some nice hair and that his promises of hope and change have turned into promises of a dictatorship and tyranny. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth attempts for the 9th time to question the prime minter with a question that no one in the mainstream media would ever dare to ask!
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Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
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Justin Trudeau got the welcoming he deserves while arriving in Vancouver as more and more people are realizing they’ve been dumped by some nice hair and that his promises of hope and change have turned into promises of a dictatorship and tyranny. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth attempts for the 9th time to question the prime minter with a question that no one in the mainstream media would ever dare to ask!
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate-crypto/
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
Join Bastyon, never miss one of my vids, earn crypto, let’s help each other here:
https://bastyon.com/dandickspft?ref=PXXaSczoZcuJEwxYKhaC9pV1JBvwi6UjSw
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
BAYSTON➜https://bastyon.com/dandickspft
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider
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