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JUSTIN TRUDEAU GETS THE WELCOMING HE DESERVES… Press For Truth 033022
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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431 views • March 30, 2022
Thanks to Dan at Press For Truth for making this video, so that I could share with others. His info from this video is below:
Justin Trudeau got the welcoming he deserves while arriving in Vancouver as more and more people are realizing they’ve been dumped by some nice hair and that his promises of hope and change have turned into promises of a dictatorship and tyranny. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth attempts for the 9th time to question the prime minter with a question that no one in the mainstream media would ever dare to ask!

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freedomlibertycanadacovidforced mandatecanadian truckerstrucker convoyconvoy freedom 2022
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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