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PARENTS BEWARE: Do you ever remember time in history when so many healthy children and young adults were dropping dead from heart attacks ...?
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50 views • November 21, 2021
PARENTS BEWARE: Do you ever remember time in history when so many healthy children and young adults were dropping dead from heart attacks ...?
The CDC & FDA have met on multiple occasions now to go through the myocarditis and pericarditis data because these are real side effects from the Covid vaccine. But they are sweeping it under the rug.
And now the media has started to normalize these deaths. Please help spread the word and protect the children 🙏
The CDC & FDA have met on multiple occasions now to go through the myocarditis and pericarditis data because these are real side effects from the Covid vaccine. But they are sweeping it under the rug.
And now the media has started to normalize these deaths. Please help spread the word and protect the children 🙏
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