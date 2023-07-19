Create New Account
Hiroshima Today - Why isn’t Hiroshima a Nuclear Wasteland? - Kyle Hill
Published a day ago

On August 6th, 1945, the people of Hiroshima, Japan became some of the only humans to ever witness firsthand the awesome and terrible power of an atom split for offensive purposes. Today, the city is a thriving metropolis. Why isn’t it radioactive? Why isn’t it abandoned like Chernobyl? This [HALF-LIFE HISTORY] travels to Japan to explain why.

0:00 Intro

1:09 "BOMBS: Special"

7:45 Fallout

9:39 Hiroshima vs Chernobyl

10:37 Hiroshima today

July 13, 2023 PEACE MEMORIAL PARK - HIROSHIMA

