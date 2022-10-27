Create New Account
PayPal's $2,500 Fine for "Misinformation" Was NOT an Error... It Still Stands!
American Patriots God Country
Published a month ago

Despite PayPal Telling Everyone Its $2,500 Fine for "Misinformation" Was An Error It's Still Their Official Policy

Per PayPal policies, you'll pay $2,500 and be happy. 😡 ⬇️

Acceptable Use Policy: https://www.paypal.com/us/legalhub/acceptableuse-full?locale.x=en_US

PayPal User Agreement:

https://www.paypal.com/us/webapps/mpp/ua/useragreement-full?locale.x=en_US#restricted-activities

If PayPal thinks the truth is misinformation that doesn't make it so and their delusions certainly are not grounds for stealing our money under their own terms that are blatant violations of laws against stealing people's money.

Isn't it ironic how they claim to be the lords of truth while they themselves are the ones spreading misinformation calling this an "error". Really they're just a bunch of libtards thinking they can do whatever they want and steal people's money to try to make them be quiet and not tell the truth.

Until next time, stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else... stay Godly! PEACE!

