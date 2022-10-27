PayPal's $2,500 Fine for "Misinformation" Was NOT an Error... It Still Stands!

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Despite PayPal Telling Everyone Its $2,500 Fine for "Misinformation" Was An Error It's Still Their Official Policy
Per PayPal policies, you'll pay $2,500 and be happy. 😡 ⬇️
Acceptable Use Policy: https://www.paypal.com/us/legalhub/acceptableuse-full?locale.x=en_US
PayPal User Agreement:
https://www.paypal.com/us/webapps/mpp/ua/useragreement-full?locale.x=en_US#restricted-activities
If PayPal thinks the truth is misinformation that doesn't make it so and their delusions certainly are not grounds for stealing our money under their own terms that are blatant violations of laws against stealing people's money.
Isn't it ironic how they claim to be the lords of truth while they themselves are the ones spreading misinformation calling this an "error". Really they're just a bunch of libtards thinking they can do whatever they want and steal people's money to try to make them be quiet and not tell the truth.
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Until next time, stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else... stay Godly! PEACE!