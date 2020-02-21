Send In The Clowns: Deconstructing The Nevada Democrat Debate

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President Trump must have been thrilled at the horrible circus that was the Democratic Party debate in Las Vegas last night. Rather than offer substance, it descended into a cacophony of accusations and insults. Bloomberg himself remarked that the whole thing would only end up getting more votes for Trump.
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