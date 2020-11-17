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Tucker Carlson Slams #TheGreatReset !
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16 views • November 17, 2020
If you follow Tucker, instead of leading him, pls note that you are 6 painful months behind the conspiracy heads. Covidiocracy aka The Great Reset is what you get for not listening to the "conspiracy nutters". My mission is complete now. If mankind can't take it from here to full awakening, it deserves to be culled.
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