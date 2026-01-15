Jeffrey Sachs says just three European governments 'make sense'

Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary are the only governments in Europe making sense right now, according to Professor Jeffrey Sachs.

😓 "I cannot recall worse political leadership in Europe than now,” Sachs lamented.

🇪🇺🇬🇧 “There's not one single figure in the major countries of the European Union or Britain that has any intellectual stature or honesty or some combination of the two that I know."

Sachs slammed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

🤦‍♂️ "Are you kidding? This is from bad to worse," he said.

He also accused European leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron of incoherent thinking, urging them to engage with Russia, China and India instead of trying to isolate them.

Sachs urged the EU states to "grow up" and abandon senseless policies like sanctions against Russia.