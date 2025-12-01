BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
George Galloway Speaks Out on Being Forced Into Exile After Criticizing Ukraine War
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10138 followers
395 views • 3 days ago

George Galloway has been elected to parliament seven times, and on many issues is one of the most conservative politicians in the U.K. But when he criticized the Ukraine war, he was detained by British police and had his property confiscated. He’s now in exile.

Chapters:

0:00 Why Was Galloway Detained by the Anti-Terrorism Police?

10:35 Has Anyone Defended Galloway?

12:56 The Fall of the Labor Party

16:23 What Is Motivating the War With Russia?

22:10 Why Is the West Killing Itself?

27:27 How Do We Fix the West?

30:19 Can Galloway Save the Labor Party?

34:57 The Mission to Spread Death and Hate

Mirrored - Tucker Carlson

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

