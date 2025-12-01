George Galloway Speaks Out on Being Forced Into Exile After Criticizing Ukraine War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Galloway has been elected to parliament seven times, and on many issues is one of the most conservative politicians in the U.K. But when he criticized the Ukraine war, he was detained by British police and had his property confiscated. He’s now in exile.
0:00 Why Was Galloway Detained by the Anti-Terrorism Police?
10:35 Has Anyone Defended Galloway?
12:56 The Fall of the Labor Party
16:23 What Is Motivating the War With Russia?
22:10 Why Is the West Killing Itself?
27:27 How Do We Fix the West?
30:19 Can Galloway Save the Labor Party?
34:57 The Mission to Spread Death and Hate
Mirrored - Tucker Carlson
