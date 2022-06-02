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How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Jessica, Office Manager
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My name’s Jessica and I’m an office manager. I’d be upset all the sudden for no reason - I don’t know why - and I’m like, "That’s was weird. Why did I act like that?" I found out why I had that in the first place. You can actually take control of your own emotions. You don’t have to be controlled by them.
Order the book that started it all—Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health
The explosive #1 New York Times bestseller contains all of the advanced techniques you need to apply Dianetics.
Learn the procedure step-by-step and find out how your mind works and how to make it work for you.
Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today!
23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8
Phone: (613) 230-5701
https://www.dianetics.org/
My name’s Jessica and I’m an office manager. I’d be upset all the sudden for no reason - I don’t know why - and I’m like, "That’s was weird. Why did I act like that?" I found out why I had that in the first place. You can actually take control of your own emotions. You don’t have to be controlled by them.
Order the book that started it all—Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health
The explosive #1 New York Times bestseller contains all of the advanced techniques you need to apply Dianetics.
Learn the procedure step-by-step and find out how your mind works and how to make it work for you.
Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today!
23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8
Phone: (613) 230-5701
https://www.dianetics.org/
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