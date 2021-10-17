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Police open fire on protesters. Melbourne, Vic, Australia. 22nd September 2021. 3 of 4.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
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230 views • October 17, 2021
After clearing the Shrine of Rememberance of protesters, the Victorian police thug squad pursue the crowd into a nearby park. Continuing to fire into the backs of the people dispersing with tear gas and large rubber projectiles.

The projectiles cause severe bruising and can be lethal if hit in a vital area.
There's been reports of people blinded and one death of a young man who sustained a fractured skull by one of these rounds, but it's not confirmed.

The mainstream media don't report on the police brutality, and refer to the protesters as 'neo nazis' and 'right wing extremists'

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