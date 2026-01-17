© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Tempo: 125 BPM | Key: G Major)
(Intro) (The track kicks off with a bright, syncopated G-major chord on a clean hollow-body electric guitar. A walking bassline enters immediately, paired with a steady "snare-kick-snare" beat and a shimmering tambourine on every backbeat.)
(Verse 1) (Lead tenor enters with a crisp, youthful energy) Well, I woke up with the sunshine peeking through the shade I’ve got a pocket full of promises that I just made! (Harmonies: Ooo-ooo-ooo!) I’m humming through the hallway, clicking both my heels You wouldn’t believe just how good a Tuesday feels!
(Chorus) (Full three-part harmonies, very tight and punchy) Oh, it’s a technicolor Saturday on a Tuesday afternoon! (Lead: Yeah, it’s coming ‘round soon!) We’re whistling a melody and chasing down the moon Everything is zipping by, we’re never gonna stop With a shimmy and a shake and a big cherry on top!
(Verse 2) (Jangly guitar arpeggios under the vocals) I saw a penny on the pavement, I gave it to a friend The kind of lucky feeling that you hope will never end! (Harmonies: Never end!) The radio is playing all the hits we used to know So turn the volume up and let the good times grow!
(Chorus) Oh, it’s a technicolor Saturday on a Tuesday afternoon! (Lead: Yeah, it’s coming ‘round soon!) We’re whistling a melody and chasing down the moon Everything is zipping by, we’re never gonna stop With a shimmy and a shake and a big cherry on top!
(Bridge - The Vaudeville Break) (The arrangement shifts abruptly. The drums switch to a "boom-chick" polka feel. A bright, honky-tonk piano takes the lead with a bouncy, staccato rhythm. The vocal delivery becomes theatrical and slightly nasal.)
(Piano: Plink-plank-plink-plink) (Spoken Word Interlude - Lead vocal with a playful, "radio announcer" flair) "Now, step right up, ladies and gentlemen! Have you ever seen a man dance with his own shadow? Why, it’s the eighth wonder of the world! Give us a little tickle on the ivories, Professor!"
(Vocal harmonies join in a rhythmic, "oom-pah" fashion) Step-to-the-left! (Harmonies: Step-step!) Slide-to-the-right! (Harmonies: Slide-slide!) We’re gonna keep on dancing through the middle of the night! (Lead vocal lets out a theatrical, rising "Whoooooop!")
(Guitar Solo) (A brief, 8-bar solo on the lead guitar. Clean tone, lots of "twangy" double-stops and a quick chromatic run back into the main groove.)
(Chorus) Oh, it’s a technicolor Saturday on a Tuesday afternoon! (Harmonies: It’s a Saturday!) We’re whistling a melody and chasing down the moon Everything is zipping by, we’re never gonna stop With a shimmy and a shake and a big cherry on top!
(Outro) (The "walking" bassline gets busier) With a big cherry on top! (Harmonies: On top!) Yeah, a big cherry on top! (Harmonies: On top!) (Spoken: "See ya on the flip side!") (Final flourish: A final tambourine shake and a sustained G-major chord with a shimmering plate reverb fade-out.)