(Tempo: 125 BPM | Key: G Major)



(Intro) (The track kicks off with a bright, syncopated G-major chord on a clean hollow-body electric guitar. A walking bassline enters immediately, paired with a steady "snare-kick-snare" beat and a shimmering tambourine on every backbeat.)



(Verse 1) (Lead tenor enters with a crisp, youthful energy) Well, I woke up with the sunshine peeking through the shade I’ve got a pocket full of promises that I just made! (Harmonies: Ooo-ooo-ooo!) I’m humming through the hallway, clicking both my heels You wouldn’t believe just how good a Tuesday feels!



(Chorus) (Full three-part harmonies, very tight and punchy) Oh, it’s a technicolor Saturday on a Tuesday afternoon! (Lead: Yeah, it’s coming ‘round soon!) We’re whistling a melody and chasing down the moon Everything is zipping by, we’re never gonna stop With a shimmy and a shake and a big cherry on top!



(Verse 2) (Jangly guitar arpeggios under the vocals) I saw a penny on the pavement, I gave it to a friend The kind of lucky feeling that you hope will never end! (Harmonies: Never end!) The radio is playing all the hits we used to know So turn the volume up and let the good times grow!



(Chorus) Oh, it’s a technicolor Saturday on a Tuesday afternoon! (Lead: Yeah, it’s coming ‘round soon!) We’re whistling a melody and chasing down the moon Everything is zipping by, we’re never gonna stop With a shimmy and a shake and a big cherry on top!



(Bridge - The Vaudeville Break) (The arrangement shifts abruptly. The drums switch to a "boom-chick" polka feel. A bright, honky-tonk piano takes the lead with a bouncy, staccato rhythm. The vocal delivery becomes theatrical and slightly nasal.)



(Piano: Plink-plank-plink-plink) (Spoken Word Interlude - Lead vocal with a playful, "radio announcer" flair) "Now, step right up, ladies and gentlemen! Have you ever seen a man dance with his own shadow? Why, it’s the eighth wonder of the world! Give us a little tickle on the ivories, Professor!"



(Vocal harmonies join in a rhythmic, "oom-pah" fashion) Step-to-the-left! (Harmonies: Step-step!) Slide-to-the-right! (Harmonies: Slide-slide!) We’re gonna keep on dancing through the middle of the night! (Lead vocal lets out a theatrical, rising "Whoooooop!")



(Guitar Solo) (A brief, 8-bar solo on the lead guitar. Clean tone, lots of "twangy" double-stops and a quick chromatic run back into the main groove.)



(Chorus) Oh, it’s a technicolor Saturday on a Tuesday afternoon! (Harmonies: It’s a Saturday!) We’re whistling a melody and chasing down the moon Everything is zipping by, we’re never gonna stop With a shimmy and a shake and a big cherry on top!



(Outro) (The "walking" bassline gets busier) With a big cherry on top! (Harmonies: On top!) Yeah, a big cherry on top! (Harmonies: On top!) (Spoken: "See ya on the flip side!") (Final flourish: A final tambourine shake and a sustained G-major chord with a shimmering plate reverb fade-out.)

