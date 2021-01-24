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Εβραίοι βοηθούν στον εποικισμό της Ελλάδος
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96 views • January 24, 2021
Ενώ βίντεο που το κατά τ'άλλα δημοκρατικό YouTube συνέχεια κατεβάζει διότι λένε πως περιέχει ρητορική μίσος έναντι άλλων λαών. Ποίο μίσος δείχνει και από ποιο λαό σε ποιόν; Όπως πάντα το όργανο- εργαλείο των παγκοσμιοποίητων αποφεύγει να δείχνει την αλήθεια.
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