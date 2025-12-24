BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Merry Saturnalia, Another Black Box Epstein Drop, Kirk Psyop Updates and Zio Full Spectrum Domination
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
249 views • 1 day ago

’Tis the psyop season and the lies are turned up to maximum… False Flag circuses, doom & fear porn, and shiny distractions blasted nonstop while the real take-over happens off-stage.


The People's Reset: https://thegreaterreset.org/

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro song: https://x.com/itsTheJews60/status/2001909411099611245?s=20


The People’s Reset:

https://thegreaterreset.org/


Christmas/Saturnalia: https://x.com/reality_revolt_/status/1866088512556245340?s=20


Billy Crystal - Rob Reiner Roast:

https://x.com/rattletrap1776/status/2001512780545896636


Al Franken Rob Reiner Roast:

https://x.com/i/status/2001376595169456378


Chappelle Clips 1 & 2:

https://x.com/hippyygoat/status/2002471019261595766?s=20

https://x.com/zei_squirrel/status/2002462467608490083?s=20


King Charles Wealth Inequality:

https://x.com/BowTiedMara/status/2002564821745861073?s=20


Milei Miliary Action:

https://x.com/MyLordBebo/status/2001971256544080142?s=20


DisneyLand Next False Flag Potential:

https://x.com/SpeakWithDeeDee/status/2003067985523773527?s=20


Klaus: You will get zome injections (laughter) https://x.com/redpilldispensr/status/2001201520444932312?s=20


Waymos Loose Power San Fran:

https://x.com/Breaking911/status/2002568542835876194?s=20


Happy Hanukkah: White House

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/2001180494067597666?s=20


Happy Hanukkah: 10 Downing Street

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/2001730692401500179?s=20


Kier Starmer is Jewish:

https://x.com/i/status/1963284013767864331


Macron Jewish Handler:

https://x.com/AdameMedia/status/2001832002765590665?s=20


Keywords
epsteinkirksaturnalia
