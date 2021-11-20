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The Stew Peters Show 11. 19. 21. COMPLETE SHOW
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114 views • November 20, 2021
Rittenhouse, Kash Patel, Mark Meadows, Warp Speek, Bioweapon and MORE!
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial says a lot about America, and most of it isn’t good. When Kyle’s community fell into chaos and anarchy, with looters running rampant and antifa rioting at will, while politicians ordered police to stand down and stay out of the way, Kyle turned out to defend civilization. GoFundMe took down fundraisers to support Kyle’s legal defense. You have a constitutional right in the United States to have a trial and be considered innocent until proven guilty. GoFundMe and the left didn’t care. Kash Patel joins us.
The Republican party has been given power at the state and national level over and over, and over and over they’ve botched it. Against all odds, Donald Trump delivered the Republican Party its biggest victory and its biggest opportunity in a century. They had the House, the Senate, the White House, and a majority of the Supreme Court with a new seat waiting to be filled. Enter Machiavellian Mark Meadows, Meadows had Trump convinced he was this big ally of his, so in 2020 he was brought in to serve as chief of staff. What did he do there? He kept fighting against a serious America-First agenda, this time from within the White House. Come election time, Meadows undercut the effort to stop the Joe Biden coup d’etat, and pushed Trump into meekly leaving office
Big Pharma's profit margins are skyrocketing right now just as the vaccine rollout for children has been given the all clear by the FDA. The big issue is that alongside the spike in value for these companies is the spike in vaccine induced child mortality.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins us.
So, after Thanksgiving, a lot of us will be going outside to put up Christmas lights. Why do we have to put them up? Because just like Jeffrey Epstein, they won’t hang themselves. Well, two years after the “suicide” of Jeffrey Epstein, his old sex trafficking partner Ghislaine Maxwell is finally going on trial.
Edward has the update.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial says a lot about America, and most of it isn’t good. When Kyle’s community fell into chaos and anarchy, with looters running rampant and antifa rioting at will, while politicians ordered police to stand down and stay out of the way, Kyle turned out to defend civilization. GoFundMe took down fundraisers to support Kyle’s legal defense. You have a constitutional right in the United States to have a trial and be considered innocent until proven guilty. GoFundMe and the left didn’t care. Kash Patel joins us.
The Republican party has been given power at the state and national level over and over, and over and over they’ve botched it. Against all odds, Donald Trump delivered the Republican Party its biggest victory and its biggest opportunity in a century. They had the House, the Senate, the White House, and a majority of the Supreme Court with a new seat waiting to be filled. Enter Machiavellian Mark Meadows, Meadows had Trump convinced he was this big ally of his, so in 2020 he was brought in to serve as chief of staff. What did he do there? He kept fighting against a serious America-First agenda, this time from within the White House. Come election time, Meadows undercut the effort to stop the Joe Biden coup d’etat, and pushed Trump into meekly leaving office
Big Pharma's profit margins are skyrocketing right now just as the vaccine rollout for children has been given the all clear by the FDA. The big issue is that alongside the spike in value for these companies is the spike in vaccine induced child mortality.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins us.
So, after Thanksgiving, a lot of us will be going outside to put up Christmas lights. Why do we have to put them up? Because just like Jeffrey Epstein, they won’t hang themselves. Well, two years after the “suicide” of Jeffrey Epstein, his old sex trafficking partner Ghislaine Maxwell is finally going on trial.
Edward has the update.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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