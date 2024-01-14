A message from Serbian volunteers in Donbass to NATO!

Serbian volunteers call from Donbass: We want to greet all the brothers in Kosovo and Metohija and let them know that they are not alone. We are here today, God willing, to get rid of the NATO occupiers from Kosovo. The next destination or location is Kosovo
