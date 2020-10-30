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The David Knight Show (30October20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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26 views • October 30, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:30 “Free” rapid test will be “offered" by United but you won’t fly w/o them. International now, domestic later

— 00:13:45 NJ Gov ORDERS all workplaces masked; Michigan health dept ORDERS all restaurants to keep records on customers: name, phone, date, time

— 00:22:11 Victorian cops raid gas stations looking for unmasked people; TheHill brags public transport is finished

— 00:31:12 California Gov tries to walk back his absurd holiday dictates

— 00:34:58 El Paso hospitals being flooded by Mexicans who are then transported to hospitals across Texas

— 00:37:50 Archbishop Vigano’s open letter to Trump begging him to do something about “The Great Reset”

— 00:54:56 Gov Newsom’s actual holiday prohibition order

— 01:03:08 Masks: oxygen deprivation numbers and Hazmat experts warns the materials in them are known carcinogens

— 01:16:35 General in charge of Operation Warp Speed says this vaccine will be PUSHED to ALL Americans and his job is to track it

— 01:36:29 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, running for Treasurer in Utah on his plan for a state bank to bypass the Federal Reserve using the 10th Amendment

— 01:44:48 Extensions of voting, removing signature requirements, running ads for candidates that don’t exist — pre-election Dirty Democrat tricks

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Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy