Signs of the end times: demon possession

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on January 20, 2025.





This video looks at examples of how demons affect various types of people including satanists, homosexual protestant pastors, doctors / abortionists, Hollywood celebrities, evangelical church leaders and the pope himself.





People are allowing themselves be ensnared by the devil, the great deceiver. Satan and his demons can affect anyone who persist to reject Christ as the Son of God.





Articles and statements mentioned in the video:





https://abcnews.go.com/Travel/chief-exorcist-rev-gabriele-amorth-devil-vatican/story?id=10073040





“The Pope and God are the same, so he has all power in heaven and earth."- Barclay Cap. XXVII, p. 218. Cities Petrus Bertanous, Pius V. - Cardinal Cusa supports his statement.





Pope Nicholas I declared that "the appellation of God had been confirmed by Constantine on the Pope, who, being God, cannot be judged by man." - Labb IX Dist.: 96 Can. 7, Satis evidentur, Decret Gratian Primer Para.





"We hold upon this earth the place of God Almighty" ...Pope Leo XIII Encyclical Letter of June 20, 1894





