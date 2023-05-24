Rep. Biggs clears up discrepancies about the debt limit and the June 1 deadline



Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) says the White House is more interested in creating a chaotic situation and crafting a narrative around the debt limit debate than reaching an agreement. Rep. Biggs explains what’s really happening with the debt limit negotiations and why the U.S. government won’t default on June 1.

https://rumble.com/v2plsf4-rep.-biggs-clears-up-discrepancies-about-the-debt-limit-and-the-june-1-dead.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4















