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Free and the Brave Conference - Why They Are Genetically Modifying the Human Race
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93 views • May 26, 2021
Are You REALLY SURE That You Want ANY INJECTION After Seeing This? DR CARRIE MADEJ
I'm not even going to tell you what's in this video, you either desire the truth and embrace it when you find it or at some point you'll be given over to the "strong delusion" and fall for "the lie" and become damned...
Consider this INFORMED CONSENT.
#vaccine #pandemic #transhuman
I'm not even going to tell you what's in this video, you either desire the truth and embrace it when you find it or at some point you'll be given over to the "strong delusion" and fall for "the lie" and become damned...
Consider this INFORMED CONSENT.
#vaccine #pandemic #transhuman
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