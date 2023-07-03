Culture War | Guests: Matt and Joy Thayer | Spero Pictures | Storytelling | Sound of Freedom | Human Trafficking | Jim Caviezel | Tim Ballard

Today, we are joined by the incredibly talented husband and wife team, Matt and Joy Thayer of Spero Pictures. Their company, Spero Pictures, started as a project in their basement and has now turned into a production company that has spanned the globe. They have produced films and documentaries such as The Trump I Know, Unplanned and Reawaken and are currently promoting Sound of Freedom. They explain that standing up for truth in this culture war is not really swimming upstream when you’re empowered by God to follow His call on your life.





