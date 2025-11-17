DEATH JABBED CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER ON LIFE SUPPORT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
**November 16, 2025** (Updated)
- **Event:** Rev. Jesse Jackson on form of life support at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy.
- **Source:** CBS Chicago
- **URL:** https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/rev-jesse-jackson-form-life-support-hospital/
**November 13, 2025**
- **Event:** Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
- **Source:** YouTube news report
- **URL:** https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5JrWIcYX50
**January 16, 2021**
- **Event:** Jesse L. Jackson Sr. receives Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Saturday Morning Forum Broadcast.
- **Source:** YouTube video from Rainbow PUSH Coalition
- **URL:** https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96EwQtBxmrA
