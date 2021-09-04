" Standing Fast with You Prophet " ~ James Rice & The Hypocrisy Mantle

What a Profound Witness of a True Liar and Prodigy of False Witness brother Rg Stair. Very Clear to See the Hypocrisy Mantle James Rice Received from Ralph Stair.Ecc 12:13 ¶ Let us hear the conclusion of the Whole MATTER: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man. 14 For God Shall Bring EVERY Work into Judgment, With Every Secret Thing, Whether It Be Good, or Whether it Be EVIL.And James Rice Say's " He Doesn't Know The End of The Matter ", Clearly Reveals By His Own Word's " He Doesn't Know God ~ Just Like Rg Stair Didn't Know God Either.W e Will be Declaring More of the Matter in the Coming Weeksuntil God Say's ~ " It Is Enough ".God Bless Brothers & Sisters ~ Jesus The Christ will Come in The Year of Jubile ~ Leviticus 25:9 Then shalt thou cause the trumpet of the Jubile to sound on the tenth day of the seventh month, in the day of atonement shall ye make the trumpet sound throughout all your land."Thus saith The Lord of Host's "