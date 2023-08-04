Create New Account
Clawfinger: The Birth of Rap Metal | Drum Covers | Adam's Den
Adam's Den
10 views
Published Friday

Drive down memory lane blasting Clawfinger on your car radio. A few stops on the way for a drum cover or ten. An evening with metal and philosophy, in the Listening Booth.


MUSIC


All songs by Clawfinger.


Keywords
podcastentertainmentmusicrockphilosophyfunmetal1990salbumbooksgrammysrock band90s90s rocknu metal90s musicadamsdenlistening boothozzy osborneclawfingerrapmetalrap metal90s metal

