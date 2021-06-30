VACCINE EXTERMINATION EVENT - NUMBERS CENSORED WHILE WE DIE! W.H.O. cares? (no they don't)

World Health Organisation is more like World Health Obfuscation - because they are deliberately confusing the issues and preventing people from speaking up! THEY DONT CARE ABOUT YOUR HEALTH! If you have ever seen the Georgia Guidestones, or the Protocols of which there are 8 that I know of and have copies of, you might finally begin to see that this is an evil Satanic cult at the head of our world. This is Kabbalism - Ba'al worship at it's worst, rearing it's ugly head and it is THEY who want to kill us. Don't believe me? Take a look first at the WHO LOGO, what do you see? A needle with a snake around it, world grid system behind? Laurels either side to represent world crops? The Snake is the poison of this world, in the crops to make you sick, with Big Pharma at your bedside to sell you drugs, but you never get really well, this is the profit mechanism of the Global Cabal/Kabal! I wish I could tell you more, but find a picture of Baphomet, in his midriff, you will find the same snake and needle!If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!