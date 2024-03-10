Judgement Eclipses: Is America Babylon?

Another solar eclipse should cross America on April 8, 2024. Americans will celebrate watching the eclipse, but should they? Eclipses of very similar nature to the American Eclipses of 2017 and 2024 seemed to foretell the destruction of Babylon two times in its history. Both sets of eclipses are documented in historic records. Two similar eclipses across America in 2017 and 2024 seem to remind us of these Babylonian eclipses. America and the world are facing a myriad of catastrophes. Is God sending America a message to repent? Will someone similar to Jonah arrive after the April 8, 2024 eclipse and warn America of impending doom? Can you imagine America repenting?

