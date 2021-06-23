© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Rich Exploration into Off-Grid Living, Barter, Currency & Underground Networking
Follow
1
Share
Report
165 views • June 23, 2021
Wayne Morris & Steven Martyn (The Sacred Gardener) sit down with VCC for a rich and incredibly valuable exploration into their experience and advice on Off-Grid Living, Barter, Currency & Underground Networking.
Wayne’s complete Resource List: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/resources/resource-list-from-wayne-morris-and-steven-martyn/
Steven’s Sacred Gardener School: https://thesacredgardener.ca/the-sacred-gardener-school/
EMF Map: https://globalemf.net/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Wayne’s complete Resource List: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/resources/resource-list-from-wayne-morris-and-steven-martyn/
Steven’s Sacred Gardener School: https://thesacredgardener.ca/the-sacred-gardener-school/
EMF Map: https://globalemf.net/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.