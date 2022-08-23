What Is Economic Integrity?

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This is a thoroughly practical Christian Economics course. Every Christian needs to develop an understanding of these principles to know what practices will build freedom, prosperity, and justice. Then we as a culture will know what practices to embrace and which to refuse, which will bring success and prosperity and which will bring poverty and despair. This course gives you a vision of personal economic responsibility as a Christian. We will define economics and explain it from the word of God and from history. We will challenge you, the reader, to take this knowledge and develop your finances in such a way that God is glorified and you are victorious as a steward of God's blessings. You may purchase the text here: https://www.amazon.com/Economic-Integrity-Create-Wealth-Inheritance/dp/1676391312