Opening with crisp brass and marimba, a bright instrumental pop melody is driven by tight Latin percussion and walking bass, Vibrant trumpet leads are layered with mariachi flourishes and jazzy breaks, A bossa interlude adds sophistication, before all join for a festive close





(Verse 1) Rain slick on the asphalt, fog hugs the St. Johns Bridge Across the Willamette, where the quiet city lives But down on the outskirts, where the pavement turns to dust Stands a silent warehouse, fueled by greed and deep distrust. No sign on the steel door, no name on the old brick wall Just a flicker in the window, watching shadows rise and fall. They bought the deed with cash, no paper trail to find A high-value hub for the spoils they left behind. (Chorus) It's the Rose City Cache, hidden in plain sight A fortress of fortune, burning through the night. Deep state operation, under lock and chain Meant to keep the people frozen, in the terror and the rain. With the guards on the perimeter, armed and standing tall This high-end distribution hub is waiting for a fall. (Verse 2) Inside, the pallet jacks roll, moving precious, hot-wired freight From designer watches to silver on a stolen dinner plate. There's a pile of hubcaps gleaming, a bus bumper in the back Chrome must be good, buddy, it's weathering the track. Every piece is accounted for, every transaction neat A sophisticated pipeline run from the shadows of the street. They hold the title in their hands, a twisted kind of proof This wasn't just small-time snatching, this was built upon a roof. (Chorus) It's the Rose City Cache, hidden in plain sight A fortress of fortune, burning through the night. Deep state operation, under lock and chain Meant to keep the people frozen, in the terror and the rain. With the guards on the perimeter, armed and standing tall This high-end distribution hub is waiting for a fall. (Bridge) But someone's got a whisper, a conscience and a phone Feeding tips to the precinct, refusing to walk alone. 'Cause the truth is a siren that can't be turned away And a network built on darkness, can't survive the coming day. You can't buy silence forever, you can't seal up the air When a few good voices gather, determined to make them care. (Guitar Solo - Gritty, driving, with a sudden, hopeful key change) (Verse 3) The cruisers are assembling, the warrant's signed in ink The gears of justice turning, right to the very brink. They breach the fence, the sirens wail, the floodlights hit the chrome No more silent storage unit, no longer a secure home. The terror-plot is broken, the operation's done Because someone kept on talking, until the battle'd been won. (Outro) Yeah, the Rose City Cache is going down today The stolen goods retrieved, washed clean of the decay. The Portland police got the call, the secret's come undone Because a witness kept the faith, 'til the morning star had come. Keep telling the police... Keep telling the police... It's busted.