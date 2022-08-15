[ Video ]

5 Doctors Dying In 2 Weeks Is ‘Like Finding A Unicorn’





How common is it for 5 young doctors to die within within 2 weeks of each other in the Greater Toronto Area with a population of ~8 million?





Dr. Richard Urso, MD: It’s about the likelihood of finding a unicorn...this is unprecedented





This follows the data quite well. This is not unexpected, it’s the tip of the iceberg. I think it’s going to start waking people up to the fact that these vaccines are dangerous





Dr. Roger Hodkinson: It’s a ten sigma event..highly improbable that they’re not connected in some way.





IT DEMANDS SERIOUS, IMMEDIATE INVESTIGATION





WATCH HERE (https://rumble.com/v1ep0od-interview-how-did-5-gta-docs-die-in-2-weeks-dr-richard-urso-interview.html)

@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





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