GOD AND COUNTRY NOW Welcomes Dr. Henry Ealy The Book Of Questions

Affectionately known as Dr. H by his many wonderful students, Dr. Henry Ealy is a Devoted Friend of God, Founder of the Energetic Health Institute... Where Healing Happens! and a leading expert on health, healing, and history in our world today.

He holds a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine from SCNM, a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from UCLA, is Board Certified in Holistic Nutrition, and is a proud Jackie Robinson Scholarship Alumnus.

Also known as Dr. Henele (Honahlay), a name given to him by a Kahuna on the Island of Kauai, Dr. H is the author of several influential works that have shaped modern holistic medicine and personal transformation:

• Energetic Health – Interesting Insights Into Advanced Natural Medicine

• The Book of Questions – Embrace Your Heart's 1st Thought

• The Philosophy of Healing (coming early 2026)

In addition, Dr. H holds educational copyrights for more than 400 published works spanning Life-Healing Arts & Sciences curricula, including Energetic Newtrition, Cellular Detoxification, Cleansing & Fasting, The Art of Cellular Healing, Vaccine Education, Mastering Medical Cannabis, Release Point Therapy Clinical Massage, Making Home-Brewed Holy Water, and Earthing for EMF Elimination.

In 2023, in collaboration with visionaries Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Ed Group, and Dr. Jana Schmidt, Dr. H launched Healing for the A.G.E.S., the #1 Health and Healing Conference in the world.

For more than 25 years, Dr. H has loved teaching the beauty in God’s Divine Design and the immense healing power of nature. Throughout his career, he has taught millions how to activate the innate healing potential living in every cell of their body.

Today, Dr. H is privileged to work directly with students recovering from the devastating effects of internalized emotion, chemical pollution, and genetic bioweapons.

You can find Dr. Ealy at:

The Energetic Health Institute: https://www.energetichealthinstitute.org/

Contact Dr. Henry Ealy on X (Twitter) @DrHenryEaly

Healing for the A.G.E.S. 2025 https://www.healingfortheages.com/

Dr. Ealy's Books: Search on Amazon- The Book of Questions: Embrace Your Heart's 1st Thought

Date: September 18th

Time: 5:00 PM PST, 7:00 PM CST, 8:00 PM EST

Host- Randy Knoll

'Jesus is the King of Kings'

Taking back what the enemy stole!

