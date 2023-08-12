SECRETS OF SOUND EXPOSED!

ENTER THE STARS MAKES EXPLOSIVE VIDEOS ALL THE TIME. NIKOLA TESLA BELIEVED SOUND WAS EVERYTHING. THE OCCULT ELITE HAVE KNOWN THIS SECRET FOR DECADES AND ARE USING IT TO CONTROL HUMANITY. NATURE IS THE KEY INTO THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE. WHY NOT! ALMIGHTY GOD CREATED ALL THAT EXISTS AND USED NATURE TO HIDE HIS SECRETS. UNFORTUNATELY, THE SATANIC ELITE IS USING THESE HIDDEN SECRETS AGAINST HUMANITY. I HOPE THOSE OF YOU WATCHING THESE EYE OPENING VIDEOS ARE EAKING UP TO THE SHEER EVIL ON PLANET EARTH. TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR HUMANS TO SAVE THEMSELVES FROM THE SHEER EVIL COMING UPON THE EARTH NOW. EVERYTHING IS GOING TO CHANGE BY THE END OF 2023 IN MY OPINION. IT'S HUMANS REPENT OR THEY SHALL SURELY PERISH...WAKEUP!