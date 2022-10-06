US/NATO Funded Ukraine List, Crime is Pleading UN for Peace, 300+ Kids Targeted Including a 9 yr old

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Sarah Westall Published October 4, 2022





John Mark Dougan's interview with 13 year old, Faina Savenkova, who has been added to the infamous Ukraine hit list along with over 300 other children. Savenkova was only 12 at the time she was added to the list. The list also includes children as young as 9 years old and their families. Their crimes is advocating for peace. You can follow John Mark Dougan's coverage of the Ukraine war on Rumble, Bitchute, or Youtube at BadVolf. You can also donate to his cause at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/badvolf or by donating some Bitcoin at https://alexwolfe.bitcoinwallet.com or 36SvZg5at2cj1oHTCPpHTKKWBCWvcgh58n

