INFO BRIGADE! BIG TECH SUITING UP FOR WAR ON RUSSIA!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4617 subscribers
Politico today reports on how a "reluctant" big tech has decided to abandon its pro-free speech approach and take the side of the US government as the Russian war in Ukraine begins its second week. Are they kidding us? Also today, Biden Administration demands ten billion dollars for Ukraine and 20 billion for COVID. Free money! What could go wrong? And Massie stands up to the Washington war machine.