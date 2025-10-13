Level with Me (2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.levelwithmefilm.com to download in HD | Stream in 4K | Show your support! #levelwithme #documentary #hibbelerproductions
The third installment of the LEVEL series, the documentary "Level with Me" is definitive proof that our space agencies are fraudulent. They have been stealing our tax money for far too long. Fooling the masses with, but not limited to, CGI, green screens, harnesses, and governing your mind into a fantasy heliocentric world. Gravity you say? Well in this documentary, they prove electrostatics is the force commonly referred to and accepted as "gravity" due to our Rockefeller funded education systems, with a ground breaking electrostatics experiment! This time around, they visit NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Orlando, NASA's CSBF in Palestine, Texas, and the Board of Brevard County Commissioners office in Florida. Also, they bring forth what really happened with the Challenger Space Shuttle explosion and what the crisis actors involved are currently doing with their lives.
The truth can set you free! #levelwithme
Directed by Sean Hibbeler of Hibbeler Productions
https://www.hibbelerproductions.com
Starring Eddie Bravo : https://rokfin.com/eddiebravo
Bryce Mitchell : https://www.instagram.com/thugnasty_ufc/?hl=en
David Weiss : https://www.flatearthdave.com
Santos Bonacci :REMOVED BY YOUTUBE
Tanner Stewart : https://www.tiktok.com/@flatearthmillionaire
Joel Bauman : https://www.flowcode.com/page/kingbau
Austin Whitsitt : https://rokfin.com/WitsitGetsIt
Johnny Giampapa : https://www.instagram.com/inkbyjohnnyg/
Justin Harvey : CHANNEL KILLED BY YOUTUBE
Music by Conspiracy Music Guru
https://www.conspiracymusicguru.com
Visit https://www.hibbelerproductions.com for more films!
Shared from and subscrie to:
Hibbeler Productions