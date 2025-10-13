BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Level with Me (2023)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5176 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 24 hours ago

https://www.levelwithmefilm.com to download in HD | Stream in 4K | Show your support! #levelwithme #documentary #hibbelerproductions


The third installment of the LEVEL series, the documentary "Level with Me" is definitive proof that our space agencies are fraudulent. They have been stealing our tax money for far too long. Fooling the masses with, but not limited to, CGI, green screens, harnesses, and governing your mind into a fantasy heliocentric world. Gravity you say? Well in this documentary, they prove electrostatics is the force commonly referred to and accepted as "gravity" due to our Rockefeller funded education systems, with a ground breaking electrostatics experiment! This time around, they visit NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Orlando, NASA's CSBF in Palestine, Texas, and the Board of Brevard County Commissioners office in Florida. Also, they bring forth what really happened with the Challenger Space Shuttle explosion and what the crisis actors involved are currently doing with their lives.


The truth can set you free! #levelwithme


Directed by Sean Hibbeler of Hibbeler Productions

https://www.hibbelerproductions.com


Starring Eddie Bravo : https://rokfin.com/eddiebravo

Bryce Mitchell : https://www.instagram.com/thugnasty_ufc/?hl=en

David Weiss : https://www.flatearthdave.com

Santos Bonacci :REMOVED BY YOUTUBE

Tanner Stewart : https://www.tiktok.com/@flatearthmillionaire

Joel Bauman : https://www.flowcode.com/page/kingbau

Austin Whitsitt : https://rokfin.com/WitsitGetsIt

Johnny Giampapa : https://www.instagram.com/inkbyjohnnyg/

Justin Harvey : CHANNEL KILLED BY YOUTUBE


Music by Conspiracy Music Guru

 https://www.conspiracymusicguru.com


Visit https://www.hibbelerproductions.com for more films!


Shared from and subscrie to:

Hibbeler Productions

https://www.youtube.com/@HibbelerProductions

Keywords
real scienceeducationtruthflat earth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy