Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2022 Newsletter 43: October 27, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

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Treasury and DOJ Seek Greater Financial Surveillance Around Cryptocurrency

https://www.activistpost.com/2022/10/treasury-and-doj-seek-greater-financial-surveillance-around-cryptocurrency.html

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As Physical Silver Demand Soars, Bullion Dealers Offer Huge Buy-Back Premiums

https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/physical-silver-demand-soars-bullion-dealers-offering-huge-buy-back-premiums

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Russia threatens to shoot down western commercial satellites if used in Ukraine conflict

https://strangesounds.org/2022/10/russia-threatens-to-shoot-down-western-commercial-satellites-if-used-in-ukraine-conflict-2.html

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Crops a ‘complete write-off’ as wheat losses pass $150m in flood-hit north-west NSW, Australia

https://strangesounds.org/2022/10/crops-a-complete-write-off-as-wheat-losses-pass-150m-in-flood-hit-north-west-nsw.html

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3rd Quarter GDP Up Based on Biden Selling US Oil, Gas and Weapons Overseas While Americans Suffer at the Pump

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/3rd-quarter-gdp-based-biden-selling-us-oil-gas-weapons-overseas-americans-suffer-pump/

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Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.



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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

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Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

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