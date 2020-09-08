Ron Paul: ‘It's the biggest financial bubble in the history of monetary policy’ (Pt. 1/2)

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The Federal Reserve has been managing the economy through “monetary manipulation,” causing malinvestment, and the over-accumulation of debt, said former congressman Ron Paul.
The end result is an overinflated stock market that could see a “violent correction”, as well as a monetary system on the brink of collapse, Paul said.
“I happen to believe it’s the biggest financial bubble in the history of monetary policy,” he said.
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