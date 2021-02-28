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NEVER FORGIVE, NEVER FORGET (MIRRORED)
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179 views • February 28, 2021
NEVER FORGIVE, NEVER FORGET (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Mark Devlin at:-
https://youtu.be/2U3sUfclbvg

As our overlords and their bagmen throw us a few scraps from their banquet table and start to “allow” us few of our freedoms back, there’s a danger that the public will be so relieved at being “allowed” out again that the outrageous transgressions of the psychopathic maniacs behind the $c@mdem!( will be forgotten and forgiven.

This must NEVER be allowed to happen. Natural Law Consequentialism MUST take effect, and they ALL must be held FULLY accountable for their crimes of Fr@ud, Tre@son, Gen0cIde and CrImes Ag@inst Hum@nIty, not to mention the affront to Creation itself. We must do everything in our power to assist that dynamic into being. There can be NO forgiveness for the immeasurable harm, loss and misery that these demons have caused. Their fate must serve as an example to any future would-be dominators that this is what happens to them when natural justice takes effect.

EXPLICIT LANGUAGE WARNING

In this brief video, Georgia Pouliquen interviews Trevor Banks, the brother of Lynda Thyer, whose GcMAF trial in Paris is forthcoming. For background, follow @UK Column reporting and read https://mhracorrupt.st/gcmaf​.

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/lyn-thyer-gcmaf-hearing-help-georgia-pouliquen-report-from-paris-see-request-in-video-description_YuZSodIeqIcbUZ9.html

Further details on the World Resistance Day events on 20th March are here:
https://www.facebook.com/worldwidedemonstration

More on the Stand in the Park initiative here:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/astandintheparkuk

The Sound of Freedom conscious music podcast archive is here:
https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-sound-of-freedom

My page at Touchstone Essentials for savings on Zeolite/ Super Greens and other natural health products is here:
https://markdevlin.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-10c2020/

The Silent Majority/ YouResist alternative social networking platform is here:
https://silentmajority.co.uk/social/

Further details of Lynn Thyer’s legal campaign and how to donate are here:
NEW (16th March 2021) LYN THYER’S FUNDING APPEAL
https://livingstones.blog/2021/03/12/lyn-thyers-funding-appeal/

My secure Protonmail e-mail address is:
[email protected]
Keywords
david noakespandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdownlynda thyercoronavirussocial distancing
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