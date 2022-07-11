Ukrainian Nationalists, Retreating from Lisichansk, Tried to Burn the Buildings of the 'Museum of Local Lore and the Children's Library'. - 071022

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Ukrainian nationalists, retreating from Lisichansk, tried to burn the buildings of the Museum of local lore and the children's library.
This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth of the LPR Roman Oleksin.
He noted that, according to the stories of local residents, foreign mercenaries lived in the museum premises.
Video: LuganskInformCenter.
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