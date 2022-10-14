Situation Update, Oct 14, 2022 - BARGE-POCALYPSE unfolding as grain and coal transport rivers DRY UP

0:00 Intro

3:35 Saudi Arabia

12:15 Barge Crisis

25:20 Weather Control

31:45 Brighteon.com Update

41:55 Lies & Liars

49:23 Jonathan Rawles of SurvivalRealty.com

1:39:40 Relocation

1:42:27 Europe





- River barges are RUNNING DRY due to engineered drought

- Farmers forced to dump beans and grains on the side of river

- Barges move more grain and coal than any other form of transport

- Barge logjams increasing, and barge transport prices are surging

- Inflation numbers hit highest in 40 years

- Joe Biden "owned" by Broccoli as vegetables show 40% inflation spike

- Biden tries to pressure Saudi Arabia, gets cold-cocked with oil reductions

- White House officially pursuing geoengineering to dim the sun

- Globalists now at war with all THREE components of photosynthesis: Sunlight, CO2 and water

- AOC mocked by her own supporters for becoming pro-war shill for the establishment

- PayPal has NOT revoked its fining of users for posting "misinformation"

- Poland suspends air quality rules so citizens can BURN TRASH for heat

- Germany is burning 800 million covid masks for heat

- NHS declares it's running out of blood ... just 3 days of blood left

- German official claims all who protest energy prices are fascist enemies of state





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





