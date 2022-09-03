GOP Disconnect

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The ‘Red Wave’ Is In No Way Inevitable
* Dem candidates across the country have been outperforming.
* How could this be happening?
* Time to focus on the issues that actually matter.
* Major win against woke indoctrinators in education.
* Major concern: voter turnout in rural areas.
* Not all members of the GOP are out of touch — but many national candidates are.
* How did these Republicans win at the local level?
* Great candidates focus on the issues that matter.
* Republicans need to be the party of family values.
* Law and order candidates are winning.
* Crime is rising and police forces are dwindling.
* Most important issues: family, education and safety.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-republicans-focus-issues-matter-americans-win
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 September 2022