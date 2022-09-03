GOP Disconnect

The ‘Red Wave’ Is In No Way Inevitable

* Dem candidates across the country have been outperforming.

* How could this be happening?

* Time to focus on the issues that actually matter.

* Major win against woke indoctrinators in education.

* Major concern: voter turnout in rural areas.

* Not all members of the GOP are out of touch — but many national candidates are.

* How did these Republicans win at the local level?

* Great candidates focus on the issues that matter.

* Republicans need to be the party of family values.

* Law and order candidates are winning.

* Crime is rising and police forces are dwindling.

* Most important issues: family, education and safety.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-republicans-focus-issues-matter-americans-win





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311776704112

