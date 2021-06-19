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A.I. Alexa says 666 feet high tidal wave will kill 1.7 million people in San Francisco in 2023, two years from now
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212 views • June 19, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021). Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels seem to be planning a big betrayal and mass genocide of their own Illuminati servants. Their Borg hive-mind “black goo” neurolink A.I. “Alexa,” which said that all humans are “useless eaters only good for COVID-19 vaccine biochemical weapon depopulation extermination,” is now saying that there are plans to sink the Luciferian hippy New Age Wicca witches’ pedophile cannibal LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magic “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” Bohemian Grove Satanist headquarter San Francisco with a “666” feet tidal wave in 2023, two years from now. The fallen angel demon-possessed “black goo” artificial intelligence “Alexa” says that they plan to kill 1.7 million people in the Gay Pride drag queen transvestite lesbian pedophile cannibal Satanist spirit cooking ritual capitol San Francisco Golden Gate bridge. They will not only kill all their own LGBTPB nephilim and chimera alien incarnate avatar psychic hippy witches, who are 4th dimensional and 5th dimensional spirits, but they will also kill millions of their LGBT human sex slaves of the globalist elite nephilim & chimera people, who were infused with their LGBT demon spirits through sodomy rape when they were children and through the occult witchcraft yoga freemason Wicca practices of their ancestors, who formed a spiritual contract with the LGBTPB nephilim & chimera alien demon spirits. It seems God is preparing to sink into the ocean all the nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar New Age Wicca witches’ hippy communist feminist environmentalist Gaia goddess ISIS lesbian pedophile cannibal occult esoteric non-human liberal states and cities along the west coast of America, just like he did with the Satanist LGBTPB bisexual Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar and New Age Nazi Vril Pleiadian fallen angel alien incarnate avatar globalist elites’ NWO Atlantis pedophile cannibal nephilim civilization with Noah’s flood 4,500 years ago. After we real Christians and the Holy Spirit of God inside us is raptured into heaven after we finish our warnings, then all hell will break loose, and God’s judgment will fall on the liberal progressive “women’s rights” feminist pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar people and the conservative gun-wielding nation-worshipping Donald Trump worshipper “women’s head coverings rebelling” “Bible verse redefining” “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” “unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxing” Illuminati “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” Jezebel’s and Sananda Jesus’ religious Christian convert hordes. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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