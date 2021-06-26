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Full Disclosure Is about Red Pilling Humanity
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70 views • June 26, 2021
#releasethekraken #thegreatawakening #fulldisclosure #redpill
In this video, I will discuss full disclosure and how if differs from partial disclosure. I'm going to pay a tribute to Sidney Powell, who used the catchphrase "Release the kraken" who is exposing and draining the swamp and also discuss about full disclosure of our reality, including UFOs, ultra-advanced unharmful technologies, the new financial system QFS, NESARA/GESARA, crimes against humanity committed by the evil Cabal, or global Elites, and the reality matrix as whole, that is approaching fast.
First, I would like to say a big thank you for all your contributions and kind messages. Your contributions help me go by daily. I highly appreciate it. It also helps me promote this massively censored information on different platforms and keep doing what I'm doing. You can contribute on Patreon or PayPal that I share the links below this video.
I highly appreciate your continued support.
Much love and blessings to you all.
All references mentioned in the video above can be found in my last article that I shared a link below this video https://massawakening.org/full-disclosure/
Always discern and do your own research.
I'm very excited to share with you that this week, I had an amazing interview with Charlie Ward about the mass awakening of humanity globally and what is going on. I'll share the link below this video https://www.bitchute.com/video/hFyeFuJ31TEJ/
LET’S MAKE EARTH GREAT AGAIN
To the Victory of the Light
PayPal Me https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/shoshiherscu
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
The book is available at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Telegram: https://t.me/massawakening
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
In this video, I will discuss full disclosure and how if differs from partial disclosure. I'm going to pay a tribute to Sidney Powell, who used the catchphrase "Release the kraken" who is exposing and draining the swamp and also discuss about full disclosure of our reality, including UFOs, ultra-advanced unharmful technologies, the new financial system QFS, NESARA/GESARA, crimes against humanity committed by the evil Cabal, or global Elites, and the reality matrix as whole, that is approaching fast.
First, I would like to say a big thank you for all your contributions and kind messages. Your contributions help me go by daily. I highly appreciate it. It also helps me promote this massively censored information on different platforms and keep doing what I'm doing. You can contribute on Patreon or PayPal that I share the links below this video.
I highly appreciate your continued support.
Much love and blessings to you all.
All references mentioned in the video above can be found in my last article that I shared a link below this video https://massawakening.org/full-disclosure/
Always discern and do your own research.
I'm very excited to share with you that this week, I had an amazing interview with Charlie Ward about the mass awakening of humanity globally and what is going on. I'll share the link below this video https://www.bitchute.com/video/hFyeFuJ31TEJ/
LET’S MAKE EARTH GREAT AGAIN
To the Victory of the Light
PayPal Me https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/shoshiherscu
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
The book is available at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Telegram: https://t.me/massawakening
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
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