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Full Disclosure Is about Red Pilling Humanity
Mass Awakening
Mass Awakening
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70 views • June 26, 2021
#releasethekraken #thegreatawakening #fulldisclosure #redpill
In this video, I will discuss full disclosure and how if differs from partial disclosure. I'm going to pay a tribute to Sidney Powell, who used the catchphrase "Release the kraken" who is exposing and draining the swamp and also discuss about full disclosure of our reality, including UFOs, ultra-advanced unharmful technologies, the new financial system QFS, NESARA/GESARA, crimes against humanity committed by the evil Cabal, or global Elites, and the reality matrix as whole, that is approaching fast.


First, I would like to say a big thank you for all your contributions and kind messages. Your contributions help me go by daily. I highly appreciate it. It also helps me promote this massively censored information on different platforms and keep doing what I'm doing. You can contribute on Patreon or PayPal that I share the links below this video.


I highly appreciate your continued support.
Much love and blessings to you all.


All references mentioned in the video above can be found in my last article that I shared a link below this video https://massawakening.org/full-disclosure/
Always discern and do your own research.
I'm very excited to share with you that this week, I had an amazing interview with Charlie Ward about the mass awakening of humanity globally and what is going on. I'll share the link below this video https://www.bitchute.com/video/hFyeFuJ31TEJ/
LET’S MAKE EARTH GREAT AGAIN
To the Victory of the Light
PayPal Me https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/shoshiherscu
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/massawakening


The book is available at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554


Social Media:
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Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
Keywords
red pillfull disclosurethe great awakeningcharlie wardrelease the kraken
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy