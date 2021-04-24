X22 REPORT - [DS] Panic, A Deep Dark World Is Being Exposed, The Truth Won’t Be For Everyone

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[DS] Panic, A Deep Dark World Is Being Exposed, The Truth Won’t Be For Everyone
It has begun, the AZ audit is underway. The [DS] is now making moves to stop the audit, they are panicking. What are they so afraid of, the TRUTH. Once the audit is complete this will be a D5 avalanche. Buckle up its going to get bumpy. The people will see the deep dark world. the Truth won't be for everyone.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.