Freedom Convoy 2022 | Nova Scotia- New Brunswick Border

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'Cause we got a little ol' convoy
Rockin' through the night.
Yeah, we got a little ol' convoy,
Ain't she a beautiful sight?
Come on and join our convoy
Ain't nothin' gonna get in our way.
We gonna roll this truckin' convoy....
Source @Freedom Convoy 2022
Thanks to Brenda C for Link