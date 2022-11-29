Jason Whitlock on Elon Musk's Move on Twitter: I Want to Give Credit to Where It's Due, with Trump

Jason Whitlock was on with Tucker Carlson tonight to discuss the radical left’s vicious assault on Elon Musk, the new Twitter owner.

Since taking control of the company, Elon Musk has fired hundreds of radical engineers, eliminated dead weight, and reinstated President Trump’s account. Elon promises to release the documents behind the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop and information on the censorship of hundreds of conservative accounts.

Jason Whitlock: I’m going to really irritate some people and give someone credit who really deserves credit for being the first domino. And it’s really Donald Trump inspired this. He took on the establishment of the fake news industry and upset the establishment and their narrative and control and started calling it fake news. And now what they’re afraid of is like Trump, through the force of his personality and opinion shook up the establishment. It sounds like Elon Musk wants to come with the actual receipts and justify everything that Trump has said over the last five or six years and they just don’t want the receipts placed on display for everyone to see.

