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DR. KENNETH STOLLER MD VACCINES CAUSE AUTISM , ATTENTION DEFICIT AND BRAIN DAMAGE
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152 views • May 19, 2020
Vaccines contain toxic metals that acts as shrapnel when injected into the body. They become lodged in healthy intestinal lining and the brain tissue that disrupts communication signals in the electrical circuitry system in the body.
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