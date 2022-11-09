Quo Vadis





Nov 8, 2022

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for November 8, 2022:





Dear daughter, thank you, for having welcomed me into your heart.





Daughter, you must tell everyone to love and forgive.





Do not be afraid for tomorrow if you are in Christ; I understand those who love and have faith and who feel different from this world, which is caught up in frivolous things, lies and un-Christian conduct.





Your prayers will mitigate God’s Wrath.





Children, always have peace, love and hope in your hearts.





I do not come to frighten you, but to ask you for conversion.





I am a Mother who loves her children.





My children, the Archangel Michael will be by your side to deliver you from the evil that surrounds you. Jesus is coming and heaven awaits you.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





They began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





The apparitions have already been the subject of an Italian national TV broadcast during which the seer behaved with remarkable calm in the face of some heated criticism from panelists in the studio toward her and two books.





And the local Bishop of Civita Castellana appears to have been quietly supportive of Gisella Cardia, having given access early on to a chapel for the overwhelming influx visitors who began to gather in the Cardia’s house to pray, once news of the apparitions began to spread.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rh69e8EZu8



