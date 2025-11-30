BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TWO POPES
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1143 followers
66 views • 2 days ago

The urgent messages of Our Lady of Fatima and other Catholic mystics like Blessed Catherine Emmerich. They explore the grave warnings about a coming period of great distress for the Church, in The conversation connects these visions directly to the Catechism of the Catholic Church (paragraphs 675-677), which foretells a final trial that will shake the faith of many believers. Despite the looming darkness—marked by persecution, apostasy, and the "mystery of iniquity"—the message is ultimately one of hope .including the prophecy of "two popes" and a "counterfeit church" that leads many astray.

Keywords
warningbetrayal in romethe fatima
