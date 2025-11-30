© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The urgent messages of Our Lady of Fatima and other Catholic mystics like Blessed Catherine Emmerich. They explore the grave warnings about a coming period of great distress for the Church, in The conversation connects these visions directly to the Catechism of the Catholic Church (paragraphs 675-677), which foretells a final trial that will shake the faith of many believers. Despite the looming darkness—marked by persecution, apostasy, and the "mystery of iniquity"—the message is ultimately one of hope .including the prophecy of "two popes" and a "counterfeit church" that leads many astray.