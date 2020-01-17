ION US - Oregon News 2020-01-16 23 & Intro to The Condescension of Idiots

Like the video, subscribe to the ION US channel! Thanks! ~ TIMoMD.www.Brighteon.com/channel/internationalmanofmrdeeds (Easy, right!? lol)The news from around Oregon today.Feedback/Suggestions/Follow:gab.com/ionusAlso, the first attempt at 'The Condescension of Idiots' that was plagued with technical difficulties. This was re-made into a series divided into topic. An introductory description of the series follows:Pro-Vaxxers and Climate Alarmists know absolutely nothing. No evidence is ever presented. Only a kindergarten level of appeal to "authority" and projection. Why does this matter? Because "anti-vaxxers", "Climate deniers", and "nazis" must be eliminated and those with the most money and power are spearheading the call.Support Brighteonstore.com (How we get to be here)Support Infowarsstore.com (THE independent media nexus point)Support Project Veritas (US Liberty Movement Undercover Investigations Department)Support Trump (The best ones do :-)Have a great day, World!**FAIR USE**Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**