Maria Zeee - Optimize for Tyranny: The Bitcoin Edge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 181 | Pastor Allen credits the COVID era as a turning point that woke him up by following the money”and noticing people’s rapid acceptance of wildly inconsistent messaging. He now sees Bitcoin as a practical counter to emerging control agendas like CBDCs and Digital IDs, describing it as uncensorable digital gold that separates money from state power.